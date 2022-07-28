Burnley could turn attention to Serie B ace after failing with second bid for €5m-rated star

Burnley have failed with a second offer for Royal Antwerp’s Manuel Benson and could now switch to other options, with Yann Karamoh of Parma cited.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has wasted no time in bringing fresh recruits to Turf Moor this summer.

He has used his links to the Belgian game well, bringing Samuel Bastien, Josh Cullen and now Vitinho over to the Championship.

Another who has been in the Clarets’ crosshairs is Royal Antwerp winger Benson, with the Belgian Pro League side already said to have knocked back on bid from Kompany and co. Now, a fresh update has emerged on their chase.

As per Het Nieuwsblad, Burnley have now seen a second offer for Benson rejected.

The return bid is said to still be far short of Antwerp’s €5m valuation of the winger and, as a result, the Clarets could turn their attention elsewhere. One alternative mentioned is Parma’s Yann Karamoh, a 24-year-old Ivorian winger now in the final 12 months of his deal with the Serie B side.

Untapped potential…

Although it remains to be seen whether the links with Karamoh end up developing into anything serious, he would certainly be an intriguing target for Kompany and co.

The Abidjan-born winger was once a highly-regarded prospect at Inter Milan, even making 18 appearances for their first-team after breaking through with French side SM Caen.

However, he has struggled to reach the heights he was tipped for since. He ultimately fell out of favour at the San Siro and spells with Bordeaux and Parma haven’t exactly inspired yet. Karamoh was once tipped for big things though and if Kompany could get him back on track and maximise his potential, he could be one to watch.