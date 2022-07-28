Bristol City team news ahead of Hull City clash: Attacker ruled out but summer signing back in contention

Bristol City travel to Hull City in the Championship this weekend.

The start of the new season is just around the corner and for Bristol City fans, it could be the start of a very promising season.

Nigel Pearson has helped to stabilise the club, making some positive signings this summer as well. But they face a Hull City who’ve had a strong summer of their own, going into their first full season under the ownership of Acun Ilicali.

It promises to be a hard-fought game between two sides who could surprise a lot of people next season.

Here we look at all the latest Bristol City team news ahead of this weekend…

Bristol City team news

The big injury concern for Pearson right now is Antoine Semenyo.

The attacker sustained a shin injury at the start of summer and was ruled out for up to three months, but the Robins boss recently said that he hopes to have Semenyo back sometime in September.

Elsewhere, Tomas Kalas looks to be out of contention, with Pearson saying that the Czech is making ‘slow progress on a grumbly old issue’.

In a positive bit of news though, a recent report from BristolLive revealed that summer signing Kane Wilson is back in contention to feature on Saturday, after missing to friendly win v Bournemouth last weekend.

This weekend’s game is going to be an interesting one given both side’s ambitions ahead of the new season, and both side’s positive summer transfer windows.

Pearson will be hoping that his new signings can make some necessary improvements to his side but against a Hull City side who’ve spent big this summer, it’ll certainly be a tall order.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.