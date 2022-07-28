Blackpool poised to sign Wolves prospect on loan

Blackpool are set to sign Wolves forward Theo Corbeanu on loan, as per BirminghamLive.

Corbeanu, 20, spent last season on loan at both Sheffield Wednesday and then MK Dons.

The Canadian striker featured in 19 League One appearances across both spells, scoring three and assisting the three.

LINK: ALL THE LATEST BLACKPOOL NEWS ON THE72

The youngster may not have set the third tier alight with his performances, but he has done enough to earn interest from the level above last season – the Championship seems to be the logical next step for the striker with Wolves pushing him to see if he can manage top-flight football one day.

According to BirminghamLive, Corbeanu is set to join Michael Appleton’s Blackpool soon and he could be involved this weekend in their season opener v Stoke City.

This would be a promising signing for the Seasiders who have had a slightly subdued summer so far.

Something to prove…

Corbeanu is clearly not deemed ready for Wolves’ senior side and so he’ll be hoping to impress on loan with Blackpool this season. Corbeanu will also be gunning for his place in John Herdman’s World Cup squad and playing Championship football should help him achieve this.

Should this deal become official, his time at Bloomfield Road this season could help him prove his point. Appleton and his side will be hoping to compete again this season and become more and more stable in the second tier.

Corbeanu has a good record with Wolves’ youth squads. At both U18 and U23, boasting an impressive record of nine goals and three assists in 34 games combined.

Blackpool begin their season with a game against Stoke City this weekend and if the reports are true, we could see Corbeanu make his debut.