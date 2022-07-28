Blackpool make move to snap up 26-year-old linked with QPR, Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool have triggered Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan’s release clause to bring him to Bloomfield Road, the Oxford Mail has said.

QPR and Blackburn Rovers were both mentioned as clubs interested in Brannagan last week.

The transfer attention comes after another strong campaign for the midfielder. He notched up 14 goals and three assists in 44 outings for Oxford United last season, though this isn’t the first time the 26-year-old has been the subject of interest from elsewhere.

Now though, it seems a move up to the Championship is finally on the cards.

As per a report from the Oxford Mail, long-term suitors Blackpool have moved to trigger the seven-figure release clause in Brannagan’s deal at the Kassam Stadium. The Tangerines will now be hoping to tie up a deal for the former Liverpool starlet as Michael Appleton prepares his side for the start of the new Championship season.

The right time for a step up…

Brannagan has long been one of Oxford United’s best players and one of the standout central midfielders in League One.

The U’s would have hoped that the Manchester-born ace would be able to make the jump up to the Championship in their colours, but it seems as though the time has come for him to make the move without them.

Brannagan has 29 goals and 17 assists in 188 games for Oxford United to his name and after continued speculation over a second-tier move, it seems he will finally leave the third-tier to link up with Blackpool.

It will be hoped a deal can be wrapped up as soon as possible as both sides gear up for their opening games of the season.