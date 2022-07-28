Birmingham City team news ahead of Luton Town clash: Summer signing facing late check but experienced duo are ruled out

Birmingham City take on Luton Town in the Championship this weekend.

John Eustace leads Birmingham City into the 2022/23 Championship season, in the beginning of a new era for Blues who also have a takeover in the pipelines.

But they face a Luton Town side who finished inside the top-six last season and who’ve also enjoyed a strong summer in the transfer window.

Blues have made some decent signings of their own but saw their summer activity delayed by takeover talks.

Nevertheless, fans will surely be hopeful that Eustace can improve on last season’s 20th place finish under Lee Bowyer.

Birmingham City team news

Summer signing Dion Sanderson looks to be a doubt for this weekend’s trip to Kenilworth Road.

The man on loan from Wolves sustained a knock in the friendly v Rayo Vallecano last weekend, and Eustace gave this update on the defender:

“Dion’s doing well with the medical team. We’ll see how he is at the end of the week.”

Meanwhile, George Friend and Lukas Jutkiewicz could both make the squad to face Luton, with Eustace telling BirminghamWorld that both are ‘back in the group’ after missing the bulk of pre-season.

Eustace also said Nico Gordon will ‘hopefully will be joining in soon as well’.

Elsewhere, Eustace also revealed to BirminghamWorld that Gary Gardner is ‘about a week or so away’ whilst Harlee Dean is the same.

George Hall and Ryan Stirk have been ruled out of this weekend’s game.

Eustace then probably has more injury concerns going into the opening game of the 2022/23 season than he would’ve expected, but thankfully none of them seem to be major injury concerns.

Blues’ opening game v Luton Town kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.