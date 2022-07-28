‘Look the much stronger team of the two’ – Blackburn Rovers v QPR prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers and QPR face off at Ewood Park on Saturday as the 2022/23 Championship campaign gets underway.

Both Blackburn Rovers and QPR head into the new season under new management.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has taken the reigns at Ewood Park following Tony Mowbray’s departure at the end of last season, while Michael Beale is now in charge of the R’s after Mark Warburton moved on earlier this summer. Tomasson and Beale will have lofty ambitions for their respective tenures and both sets of fans will be eager to see their teams in competitive action after pre-season.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for Saturday afternoon’s clash…

James Ray

“Tomasson and Beale are both exciting appointments and both will be eager to get off to strong starts in their respective roles.

“Pre-season doesn’t really give away an awful lot in terms of prospects for the new season, making this a tough one to predict. However, I think Blackburn Rovers could just have the edge over QPR in this one, giving them a strong start to the new era under their Danish boss.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 QPR

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Both teams are entering a new era under new managers this season. Similarly, both sides will hope to push towards the upper echelons of the table for a strong finish. Blackburn Rovers have had a subdued window, whilst the R’s have added youth, quality and depth across the board.

“I think both teams will be there or thereabouts next season, but QPR have strengthened more and they may well come away with all three points here.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 QPR

Luke Phelps

“I think QPR look the much stronger team of the two here. The R’s have had an impressive summer of signings whilst Blackburn Rovers have been very quiet – Beale has also had a bit more time to work with his new squad whereas Tomasson arrived a bit later in pre-season.

“Ewood Park is a tough place to go but expect QPR to be well-drilled after their first summer of training under Beale – if they can stay tight at the back then I can see this being a perfect start to life under Beale.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 0-2 QPR