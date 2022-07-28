‘A real threat’ – All of Portsmouth’s summer signings rated out of 10

Portsmouth have had a solid transfer window so far, signing a number of experienced talent to improve their chances of reaching the play-offs.

After finishing in a mid-table position last season, Pompey will surely be aiming to compete for a place in the top-six but the departures of key players like Marcus Harness and Aiden O’Brien will possibly be setbacks.

Danny Cowley has brought in a number of top talent but will still potentially need to make a few more signings to fill in the gaps before the window ends.

Here we rate Portsmouth’s summer signings out of 10…

Marlon Pack

The veteran midfielder has made a return to his hometown club after gaining a wealth of experience with clubs such as Bristol City and Cardiff City.

The Englishman failed to gain much game-time in the latter stages of his time with the Bluebirds but still racked up 109 appearances for the Welsh club.

Pack could become an important player for Pompey, his experience surely helping the development of the club’s youth prospects.

Rating: 7.5/10

Joe Rafferty

Rafferty struggled for game-time last season, making just five league appearances for Preston North End.

The former Rochdale man may possibly benefit from stepping down a division, potentially becoming a regular starter for Pompey.

Rafferty has proven himself to be a solid third tier option and could become an authoritative figure within the squad.

Rating: 8/10

Michael Morrison

Despite Reading’s underwhelming season, Morrison still stood out as a solid defender who is willing to put his body on the line.

The 34-year-old found the net twice in 29 league outings for the Royals before leaving at the end of the season when his contract ended.

Morrison adds experience to Portsmouth’s back-line but may have reduced minutes and be used as more of a cover option.

Rating: 7/10

Joshua Oluwayemi

The youngster impressed during his time in the Tottenham Hotspur academy and could possibly develop even more if he becomes a starting option for Pompey.

The Hampshire side lack experience in the goalkeeper position but Oluwayemi has enough talent to become a starting option as the season progresses.

Rating: 8/10

Josh Griffiths

After a number of solid appearances for West Bromwich Albion’s academy, Griffiths could benefit from some experience in a competitive division.

Griffiths may struggle to gain much game-time during his loan spell but there could be regular rotation between him and Oluwayemi throughout the campaign.

Rating: 7.5/10

Colby Bishop

Bishop is an exciting signing. After three consistent goal-scoring seasons with Accrington Stanley, the striker could become a real threat in the final third for Portsmouth.

During his time with the Lancashire club, Bishop scored 38 goals in 123 appearances proving himself to be a formidable force in the third tier.

After lacking any real threat up front, Portsmouth could have possibly found the answer for their woes in front of goal.

Rating: 9/10

Joe Pigott

After a relatively unsuccessful spell last season with Ipswich Town, Pigott will surely be aiming to recapture the form he had with AFC Wimbledon during his loan spell with Pompey.

The Englishman scored just two goals last term but could still become a key player for Danny Cowley’s side due to his previous goal-scoring records in the third tier.

Pigott could become a regular starter for Portsmouth, possibly playing up front with Bishop to create what could be one of the most consistent partnerships in the division.

Rating: 8/10

Zak Swanson

The young prospect is a highly regarded talent who could have a breakthrough season in a division that is competitive.

Swanson could play a regular role to possibly compete for a spot with his parent club Arsenal or a potential permanent move elsewhere next summer.

Due to his lack of playing time, the left-back may struggle to gain consistent game-time at first.

Rating: 8/10