West Ham willing to spend £20m on Burnley man wanted by Nottingham Forest, says Nixon

West Ham want Burnley ace Maxwel Cornet and David Moyes’ side are willing to pay £20million for the Ivorian, reports Alan Nixon.

Cornet has been in transfer headlines all month.

Following his impressive maiden season in the Premier League and Burnley’s eventual relegation into the Championship, a number of teams have been linked with the 25-year-old.

Teams like Everton, Fulham and Newcastle United have been mentioned, but Nottingham Forest are said to be the most keen as it stands.

But they could yet be beaten to the signing by West Ham – Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that the Hammers are willing to pay £20million for Cornet this summer, which exceeds his reported £17.5million relegation release clause.

West Ham in pole position?

Whilst Forest have been heavily linked with a move for Cornet, they’re now being more closely linked with a move for Watford attacker Emmanuel Dennis, and have even held talks with his representatives.

That could mean that their interest in Cornet is dwindling, leaving the door open for West Ham to swoop in.

Burnley meanwhile are said to be expecting Cornet’s departure this summer.

Vincent Kompany has already spent a lot this summer, but more money coming in from Cornet’s potential sale could cover those costs, and it could leave some left over for later in the window or even in January.

He’s certainly a good player and if he does, for whatever reason, stay with Burnley going into the Championship, he’ll be a huge threat. But it looks like he’s on his way out of Turf Moor.

West Ham would be signing a really talented and proven Premier League player if they get a deal over the line.