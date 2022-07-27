Update emerges on Ipswich Town man’s future amid Leyton Orient, Crewe Alexandra interest

Leyton Orient and Crewe Alexandra are both keen on Ipswich Town’s Idris El Mizouni, with Kieran McKenna confirming he is poised to leave on loan.

Ipswich Town midfielder El Mizouni has long looked like a promising talent at Portman Road.

However, despite notching up 25 first-team appearances, he is yet to really enjoy a sustained run in the starting XI. He has spent spells out on loan with Cambridge United and Grimsby Town and now, it seems as though he’s set for another temporary exit.

As quoted by TWTD, Tractor Boys boss McKenna has said that while nothing is ‘very, very, very close’ at this moment in time, discussions are taking place over a possible loan move away.

He also confirmed there is ‘lots’ of interest from clubs keen to take him on a temporary basis, saying:

“Idris is someone we’re speaking to at the moment about his pathway for the season.

“There’s lots of loan interest in Idris, obviously he’s a very good player, nothing confirmed, nothing very, very, very close at the moment but he’s someone who we’re actively speaking with and looking at his current situation for getting games this year.

“So there might be an update on that in the next few days possibly.”

TWTD adds that it is their understanding that League Two duo Leyton Orient and Crewe Alexandra are both keen, though previous interest from Tranmere Rovers has faded after their signing of Jon Nolan.

A big season for El Mizouni?

The Parisien midfielder still has two years remaining on his contract with Ipswich Town, but if he is to make a way into McKenna’s plans for the future, you get the feeling that he will need to impress should he head out on loan.

The Tractor Boys are a club with lofty ambitions and the playing squad will have to keep up with their aims for the future to avoid being left out of favour.

If he can make a good impression away from Portman Road, it could just keep him in McKenna’s thinking in the long-term. El Mizouni is certainly a promising talent with a bright future in the game though, so a strong loan is just what he needs at this stage.