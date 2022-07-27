Trusted West Ham source comments on Hammers’ links to Burnley’s Cornet after recent Nixon reveal

ExWHUemployee has confirmed West Ham’s interest in Burnley man Maxwel Cornet.

Cornet is a name being linked with any and every Premier League club right now.

The likes of Everton, Fulham, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have all been mentioned this summer, with the latter being mentioned more than most.

But as Forest look to be turning their interest towards Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis, West Ham’s interest in Cornet is becoming widely reported.

Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account that the Hammers are willing to pay £20million for the Ivorian, and now trusted West Ham insider ExWHUemployee has had their say on the matter.

Writing on Patreon, ExWHUemployee said that West Ham ‘could explore’ a deal for Cornet if the club’s pursuit of Filip Kostic doesn’t progress.

“Should this [Kostic] deal not progress, which at this stage the hope still remains that it will, the club could explore the signing of Maxwel Cornet of Burnley,” ExWHUemployee said.

When it comes to West Ham news, ExWHUemployee is the source to trust. Nixon is reliable source but take ExWHUemployee’s word on this one – West Ham are interested in Cornet, but right now he’s a back-up option for Davies Moyes’ side.

Burnley set for cash injection…

After spending a good amount of money in this summer’s transfer window, Burnley now look set to make even more back with the potential sale of Cornet.

But the Clarets could yet keep hold of Cornet if no club makes a proper move for the 25-year-old.

Nottingham Forest seem more keen on Dennis and having spent a lot of money already this summer, the Reds may only go for Dennis or Cornet, not both.

And West Ham, according to ExWHUemployee, still have a deal for Kostic in their sights, so a move for Cornet might not be needed this summer.

If Burnley can’t sell Cornet this summer then it’s not the end of the world at all – he’s a very good player and in the Championship, he’ll give Vincent Kompany’s side a real edge.