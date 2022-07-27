Rosenior ‘delighted’ with duo currently on trial with Derby County

Derby County have welcomed both Sean Robertson and Sonny Blu Lo-Everton in on trial.

Robertson, 21, and Lo-Everton, 19, are both exciting up-and-coming prospects in the English game.

Robertson is a free agent following his release from Premier League side Crystal Palace and the right-back is on the search for a new club to continue his development this summer. The defender spent last season in the Premier League 2 with Palace’s academy squad.

Lo-Everton was a part of Watford’s academy until recently and the teenage attacker is exploring his options ahead of the new campaign. Lo-Everton featured heavily for Yeovil Town last season in the National League, playing 33 times and scoring one goal.

Robertson recently scored for the Rams in their friendly against Alfreton Town and interim boss Liam Rosenior has given his thoughts on the two trialists so far, telling DerbyshireLive:

“Sean scored a fantastic goal, it’s been hard for him because he’s only been here since yesterday. It was the same with Sonny Blu-Lo Everton. These players have been here two days. The process to acclimatise takes a while but they showed their ability and I was delighted with both of them. They had a positive impact on the game

“It’s always a positive for myself, Justin Walker and Jake Buxton to see players come in and do well. If we like them then like Kwaku Oduroh we will take them.”

Positive signs so far…

It sounds as if Rosenior is impressed with both prospects’ performance in their first Derby County outing. And Rosenior has already opened up to the potential of signing the youngsters stating if his staff like the look of them, an offer will be made.

Despite not being against top-level opposition, a good performance is a good performance and at such young ages both youngsters will only improve in the next few years.

Derby County will be hoping for an immediate return to Championship football and adding these two prospects to their squad may prove to be good additions over the course of their first year in League One.

The Rams begin their season with a game against Oxford United this Saturday and they’ll be hoping that, after an impressive summer window so far, they can start the season off with maximum points.