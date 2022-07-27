Peterborough United winger and influential midfielder attracting interest from elsewhere

Peterborough United stars Harrison Burrows and Jack Taylor are among the players at London Road drawing interest from elsewhere, according to the Peterborough Telegraph.

Peterborough United’s relegation from the Championship was undoubtedly a big disappointment for Grant McCann and co.

However, heading into the new season, recruitment has been smart and key players have stayed. That combined with the promising steps made after McCann’s arrival have fans excited for the campaign ahead, despite being back in League One.

There has been plenty of interest in standout players though, with Ronnie Edwards and Sammie Szmodics both drawing admiring glances.

The former is said to have been subject of an enquiry from Manchester City, while Blackburn Rovers have failed with three bids for the latter.

Now, the Peterborough Telegraph has said young winger Burrows and key midfielder Taylor have also attracted attention. No specific teams are mentioned and it is not said how advanced the reported interest is, though it seems the pair are on the radars of clubs from elsewhere.

Keeping hold of star performers…

Both Burrows and Taylor could have vital roles to play for Posh moving forward.

20-year-old Burrows managed an impressive three goals and seven assists in his first season of Championship football last time around and the 2022/23 campaign could really see him go from strength to strength. It remains to be seen just where he plays though given that he spent much of last season filling in at left-back despite his natural role being as a left-winger or attacking midfielder.

As for Taylor, he was influential in Posh’s promotion-winning 2020/21 season and performed well despite the team’s struggles last season.

He looks to be a midfielder destined for a future at a high level and it would be a real blow for Peterborough United if he was to be tempted away before the window slams shut.