Nottingham Forest hold meetings with £20m Watford man

Watford star Emmanuel Dennis’ camp have held a meeting with Nottingham Forest amid ongoing interest from the Premier League side, as per The Athletic.

Dennis, 24, spent last season playing Premier League football with the Hornets.

The Nigerian international scored ten and assisted six in 33 Premier League games last season. Unfortunately, despite the impressive return, Dennis was unable to save Watford and they suffered another relegation.

Dennis’ performances have drummed up top-flight interest with newcomers Nottingham Forest and other Premier League outlets reportedly chasing a deal.

The Athletic are reporting Dennis’ representatives have held meetings with Steve Cooper’s side and that they remain confident of securing a deal. Dennis is currently valued at £20million as per The Athletic and a report from Express yesterday said no concrete offers were tabled as of yet.

Fighting a losing battle?

Following Watford’s relegation, it was always unlikely Dennis would remain at Vicarage Road. And now the excessive Premier League interest makes it even harder to see him playing Championship football next year. The likes of West Ham, Forest and Everton have been credited with interest but after recent meetings with Forest, it appears that is the avenue to keep an eye on for now.

However, with no bids on the table, a deal doesn’t seem imminent and that means Rob Edwards may be able to utilise Dennis throughout the first few games of the Championship season. There is still plenty of time left in this summer window, so this saga may not be resolved soon and Premier League teams may take their time, hoping the asking price for Dennis is forced down.

Watford begin their season with a game against promotion rivals Sheffield United this coming Monday and if Dennis is still at the club, being able to use him here will surely increase the Hornets’ chances of winning what will be a tough outing.