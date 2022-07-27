Norwich City and Sunderland battling to sign free agent goalkeeper with 42 PL apps to his name, reporter claims

Norwich City and Sunderland are keen on free agent goalkeeper Joel Robles, reports Spanish journalism Jose Alvarez.

Robles, 32, is a free agent following his release from Real Betis.

The Spaniard was once on the books at Atletico Madrid but has experience of playing in England, with Wigan Athletic During the 2012/13 campaign and then with Everton between 2013 and 2018.

Robles made 65 appearances for Everton in all competitions and has previously represented Spain at U16, U17, U21 and U23 level – 42 of Robles’ Everton appearances came in the Premier League.

And now, he could be on his way back to England, with Norwich City and Sunderland both keen on the shot-stopper:

👀Hay PUJA por JOEL ROBLES 🌏Sunderland, Norwich y Brujas, los equipos que han mostrado más interés. 👉🏻Vía @10JoseAlvarez. pic.twitter.com/tHCFbUGv5n — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 27, 2022

Both Sunderland and Norwich City will be competing in the Championship next season after Norwich’s relegation from the Premier League, and Sunderland’s promotion from League One.

The Black Cats have been hard at work in the transfer market so far this summer and have recently signed Portsmouth goalkeeper Alex Bass, so that might rule them out of a move for Robles straight away.

Norwich City meanwhile have both Tim Krul and Angus Gunn in their goalkeeping department, so whether they really are interested in Robles – and whether Robles would play second or third-choice at Carrow Road – remains to be seen.

Robles on his way back to England?

Robles is certainly one of the more experienced goalkeepers on the free agent market, and given his Premier League experience he’ll surely have no problem in finding himself a new club.

But it seems like Norwich City and Sunderland have their goalkeeping ranks pretty full right now, so this report might just be agent talk, trying to drum up a move back to England for Robles.

Still, Robles could well be a target for either Norwich City and Sunderland, and he’d certainly bring a wealth of experience and quality to either side.