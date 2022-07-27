New Middlesbrough signing reveals move was a ‘straightforward’ decision amidst Derby County interest

Middlesbrough announced the signing of Tommy Smith on a one-year deal earlier today and the defender has given his first interview since signing to the club’s official website.

Middlesbrough saw off competition from Derby County to secure the signing, after both teams had reportedly entered into talks to sign the free agent.

Smith had spent all of pre-season with the Teessiders and so were able to conclude the deal relatively quickly. He had played in each of their five friendlies and even scored in the win over Bishop Auckland in his first outing earlier this month.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the announcement, the 30-year-old said when Middlesbrough submitted the offer, it was a ‘straightforward answer’.

“There was a little bit of uncertainty, I wasn’t so sure where I was going to be, what I was going to do, but one thing I did know was that if Middlesbrough come calling it would be a straightforward answer for me,” he said.

Smith reiterated his point later in the interview, stating, “when the manager said ‘listen we want to get something done’, it was an easy response from my point of view.”

A positive interview from the new Boro man…

This is a hugely positive claim from the defender, showing he wants to be at the club and was keen to join after enjoying his time in pre-season. It was clear Boro had the advantage over their competitors Derby County in the race to sign him, and Smith’s comments solidify that.

He has impressed in his trial period on Teesside and is set to add a wealth of experience to their ranks. He gives manager Chris Wilder a different option at right wing-back and offers valuable cover to first-choice Isaiah Jones in that position, whilst he can also play at centre-half if needed.

Smith adds vital experience both on and off the pitch having spent the majority of his career playing in the second division. He also captained Huddersfield Town during their time in the Premier League and so his professionalism and leadership will stand him in good stead at his new club.