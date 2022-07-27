New League Two interest emerges in out of favour Peterborough United man

Peterborough United midfielder Ryan Broom has reportedly been subject to an enquiry from Stevenage, though it seems there is very little chance of a deal.

Peterborough United made Broom available for transfer earlier this summer, freeing him to find a new club after falling down the pecking order at London Road.

He spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan with Plymouth Argyle and despite Posh’s relegation and Broom’s decent season, he doesn’t figure in Grant McCann’s plans moving forward.

Since, the Welshman has turned down the chance to join Mansfield Town and now, it has been said that another team could meet the same fate as the Stags amid their pursuit of Broom.

As per the Peterborough Telegraph, League Two side Stevenage enquired about the possibility of signing the midfielder. However, the report states that director of football Barry Fry has said there is ‘no chance’ of a deal being struck with the Boro given the lack of a transfer fee and no interest from Broom.

In need of a move…

In all fairness, Broom’s season with Plymouth Argyle has shown that he is capable of playing regularly in League One, so it’s understandable that he might not be too keen on dropping down to League Two.

However, his future doesn’t lie with Peterborough United and he won’t get first-team action under McCann, so a move is needed.

Posh are seemingly still keen to land a fee for their 2020 signing though, so it remains to be seen if they can strike a deal for Broom before the window slams shut at the start of September.