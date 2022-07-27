Millwall confirm temporary exit for defender after impressive pre-season

Millwall defender Alex Mitchell has completed a loan move to Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone, it has been confirmed.

Millwall talent Mitchell has spent time out on loan in both of the last two campaigns.

He spent a short but strong spell with Bromley towards the end of the 2021/22 season before enjoying another impressive stint with Leyton Orient last season. The 20-year-old has performed well in pre-season with the Lions too, drawing praise from manager Gary Rowett.

Now, ahead of the new season, it has been confirmed that Mitchell will be heading out on loan again.

As announced on the club’s official website, the centre-back has made the temporary move north of the border to link up with Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone. He links up with Callum Davidson’s side on a season-long deal, bolstering the defensive options at McDiarmid Park for the 2022/23 campaign.

Another step up for Mitchell…

Mitchell has now spent time in the National League and League Two in the last two campaigns. His latest temporary move to St. Johnstone marks another step up for the promising central defender as he bids to continue his development away from The Den.

The early signs are promising for the Lions’ academy graduate too. He has impressed on loan and seems to have caught Rowett’s eye with his pre-season form so he will be holding high hopes of making a break into the first-team in South East London in the years to come.

A strong stint in the Scottish Premiership could be just enough to prove he’s ready for a senior role with Millwall, so it will be hoped he can impress under Davidson and co.