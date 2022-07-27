Middlesbrough target set to remain at Bristol City despite enquiry

Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo is set to remain at the club this summer despite interest from Middlesbrough in the past week, as per Bristol World.

Semenyo, 22, spent last season featuring heavily for Bristol City in the Championship.

The Ghana international played in 31 Championship games, scoring eight times and assisting 12 extra goals last season. The youngster has been around Bristol City’s first team for a few years now and last season proved to be his most successful yet.

As a result of this, Semenyo caught the eye of Middlesbrough who enquired about the versatile attacker about a week ago.

Now an update has emerged with Bristol World reporting Boro will be unable to lure Semenyo from the club unless they launch an ‘astronomical’ offer, but that remains ‘unexpected’.

This is positive news for Nigel Pearson’s squad as they hope to push forward next season after a relatively disappointing outing last time. Chris Wilder must now turn his attention to another target, or find a way to smartly secure the services of Semenyo without breaking the bank.

Like a new signing…

Managing to keep Semenyo at the club will be as good as a new addition for Bristol City.

Pearson’s side managed a 17th place finish last year and for a team who not long ago were pushing the boundaries of the top six, this doesn’t seem good enough. The Robins’ squad holds a lot of ability and their signings so far have improved them.

However that being said, the whole of the Championship is getting stronger and Bristol City will need to be at the top of their game to succeed this year. If Semenyo can build on his contributions of last year, Bristol City’s chances of success will heavily increase.

Bristol City begin their season with a game against Hull City this Saturday.