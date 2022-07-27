Middlesbrough beat Derby County to signing of free agent

Middlesbrough have seen off competition from Derby County to secure the signing of free agent Tommy Smith, the Championship club has confirmed.

Middlesbrough have had Smith on trial for the entirety of pre-season with the defender playing in all five of their friendlies in the build up to the campaign.

Boro boss Chris Wilder has been looking for a back-up for regular Isaiah Jones at right wing-back, yet Smith can also cover at centre-back when needed as he has shown in pre-season.

Having left Stoke City earlier this month, the 30-year-old was a free agent and so arrives at Middlesbrough for no transfer fee.

The Teessiders were competing with League One side Derby County, who had also reportedly entered into talks to sign the player, but Smith’s affiliation with Middlesbrough having spent all of pre-season at the Riverside looks to have made the difference.

He signs for the North-East club on a one-year deal and will be involved when they face West Brom in their televised season-opener on Saturday evening.

A solid addition to the Boro ranks…

Having spent all of his footballing career playing in either the Championship or the Premier League, Smith brings with him plenty of well-needed experience. He has captained both of his former sides Stoke City and Huddersfield Town and so his leadership skills will be vital at his new club.

Although he won’t necessarily play a part in the starting eleven week-in week-out, he does offer good competition for places at both right wing-back and in the heart of the defence. The long-term injury to Darnell Fisher and Djed Spence’s exit meant Jones was the only right wing-back and so Smith offers valuable cover in that position.

Derby County have suffered a blow in their pursuit of the player and they will now need to turn their attention to other targets. They are still in the market to sign a right-back after the departures of Festy Ebosele and Kornell McDonald.