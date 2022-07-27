Leyton Orient agree free transfer deal for 27-year-old after Swindon Town departure

Leyton Orient have reportedly agreed to sign defender Rob Hunt on a two-year deal after his Swindon Town deal came to an end.

Swindon Town were in talks to tie Hunt down to a new deal earlier this summer.

However, time has passed and the versatile defender’s deal has since expired, freeing him to search for a new club as a free agent. He appeared to be on trial with Crawley Town earlier this summer, but now, it seems he’s bound for Brisbane Road.

According to a report from Football League World, Leyton Orient are set to sign the former Brighton and Hove Albion youngster.

It is said that Hunt has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Richie Wellens’ side, coming in to bolster the O’s defensive ranks just before they embark on the 2022/23 campaign.

A smart swoop…

Dagenham-born Hunt could prove to be a really smart signing for Orient this summer.

His versatility saw him play on either side as a full-back or a wing-back last season, even filling in as a centre-back. That versatility could be vital over the course of a gruelling League Two season in which Wellens will be determined to lift his side up the table.

Hunt is vastly experienced in both League Two and League One, notching up 109 appearances in the fourth-tier and a solid 62 in the third.

He even has one Championship outing to his name, coming during his time on the books as a youngster with Brighton.

It will be hoped a deal can be wrapped up and sealed before Orient begin their new season against Grimsby Town this weekend.