League Two club express interest in loan swoop for Rangers winger

Doncaster Rovers have enjoyed a busy transfer window to date as they gear up for their return to League Two football.

Gary McSheffrey has made nine new signings at the Keepmoat Stadium, with the main focus on improving his attack. Forward-thinking players in Luke Molyneux, Kyle Hurst, Lee Tomlin, George Miller and Josh Andrews (loan) have all arrived so far this summer.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, McSheffrey has his eyes on a new winger.

It is claimed that Rangers youngster McCausland has emerged as a loan target for Doncaster Rovers, with the club expressing their interest in a temporary deal for the Northern Irishman.

The 19-year-old can play on either wing and he played through the middle as an attacking midfielder for Northern Ireland’s U17s too.

A smart move for all?

From Doncaster Rovers’ perspective, another right-sided winger wouldn’t go amiss given that most of their current options naturally operate off the left-hand side.

Not only that, but James Maxwell has also arrived from Rangers this summer, meaning there would be a familiar face awaiting McCausland should he make the move to the Keepmoat.

As for Rangers, they have seen McCausland at youth level plenty, so giving him the chance to prove himself on the senior stage in League Two could be ideal for him as he looks to make the next step in his development.

It remains to be seen if Doncaster Rovers’ reported interest develops into anything serious though, with McSheffrey seemingly still eyeing more new additions.