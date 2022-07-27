League One side looking to tie up loan deal for Everton midfielder

Everton talent Onyango has found much of his game time at youth level so far in his career. He has featured extensively for the Toffees’ U18s and U21s though he has also notched up four first-team appearances.

Now, ahead of the new season, it is claimed the 19-year-old is drawing League One loan interest.

As per a report from Football Insider, Burton Albion are pursuing a loan deal for Onyango. It has been said that a number of Football League sides have enquired about taking the midfielder on loan, but the Brewers are now in advanced talks over a temporary agreement.

If a loan agreement can be struck, he would be the third player to come in at the Pirelli Stadium on a temporary basis.

Quevin Castro has arrived from West Brom, while Viljami Sinisalo has signed on loan from Aston Villa.

Another midfield addition?

Burton Albion’s ranks are looking pretty well-stocked ahead of the new season, and three new midfielders have already made their way into Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s ranks.

The earlier mentioned Castro is a new option in central midfield, as is 31-year-old Calum Butcher. Attacking midfielder Davis Keillor-Dunn has also made his way to the Pirelli.

They are now alongside Terry Taylor, Charlie Lakin, Ciaran Gilligan and Joe Powell as options in midfield, so the signing of Onyango will mean there is a fine line between stacked and cluttered.

Nevertheless, Onyango is certainly a promising player and could impress in League One if given the chance.