Key Blackburn Rovers figure issues update on bid to secure wonderkid’s future

Blackburn Rovers CEO Steve Waggott has confirmed talks are ongoing to secure a professional contract agreement with young defender Ash Phillips.

Blackburn Rovers fans have been excited about the future of Phillips for some time now.

At just 17, he has been a regular for the U18s and has already made 11 appearances for the club’s U23s. The centre-back has been in and around Jon Dahl Tomasson’s pre-season plans too, playing a prevalent role across the Championship club’s summer friendlies.

There has been some uncertainty surrounding his long-term future though.

Interest from elsewhere has inevitably been speculated and despite previous reports of an agreement over a professional deal ahead of his 17th birthday, the England U17 international hasn’t signed senior terms just yet.

Now though, an update has emerged from the Lancashire Telegraph, with CEO Waggott telling the publication that talks are ongoing over a pro deal. He said he hopes the opportunity of ‘early and regular first-team football’ can persuade him to sign a deal.

One for the future…

Phillips looks as though he has a bright future in the game, regardless of whether or not he spends it with Blackburn Rovers or elsewhere.

However, Rovers will be hoping that they can bring the former Curzon Ashton Gate through their ranks and into the first-team in the years to come. His physical presence despite his youth could stand him in good stead for a senior breakthrough, but a professional deal should be the priority.

Securing Phillips’ future will be a big boost for Rovers, so it will be hoped the continuing talks can reach a successful conclusion.