Italian side remain keen on Reading man but deal is yet to be agreed

Serie B side Cagliari remain interested in signing Reading striker George Puscas, but the two teams remain apart on their valuations as per Tutto Sport.

Puscas, 26, spent last season on loan in the second tier of Italy.

The Romanian forward played in 24 league games, scoring eight times and assisting two.

This loan spell came after he spent the first half of the 2021/22 season with Reading, featuring in 27 games across all competitions, but he only managed the two goals and one assist.

Puscas has had impressive seasons in the Championship before with the striker scoring 12 and assisting three in all competitions in the 2019/20 campaign.

The 26-year-old is keen on departing this summer and Cagliari could prove an ideal destination given Puscas’ recent time in the league. However, the Italian side reportedly want to pay €3.5million as part of a loan-to-buy agreement, which is €500,000 away from Reading’s asking price, as per the latest update.

The right move?

If Reading can achieve a decent fee for the striker, it seems best that both parties move on this summer. For whatever reason Puscas is struggling in the second-tier of English football and he appears to be wasting his talent in the Royals’ squad.

With Paul Ince’s side expected to be fighting relegation next season, new arrivals are key and therefore the sooner Puscas is off the books, the better. This should allow Reading some extra flexibility in the market when approaching targets over the course of the next month.

Reading begin their season against Blackpool this Saturday and whilst Puscas’ departure looks unlikely to go through before then, it’s unlikely he’ll feature with the likes of Lucas Joao and Shane Long more likely to make an impact.