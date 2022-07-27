Hull City eyeing up move for Brentford forward

Hull City are keeping tabs on Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu, it has been reported by Hull Live.

Dervisoglu, 22, spent last season on loan in Turkey’s top tier.

Featuring heavily for Galatasaray, the Rotterdam-born striker scored four goals and assisted one in 28 league appearances.

Despite being at Brentford for a few years now he has never really made his mark on their first team and it appears the Tigers are looking to take advantage of that.

It was reported yesterday that Hull City were planning a Premier League raid which would add one attacker and one defender to their ranks this summer. The deal for Dervisoglu isn’t part of this raid which means Hull City could possibly see three arrivals to their team from the top-flight before the deadline.

The same Hull Live report states Shota Arveladze wants more depth in the striker position and he believes the Turkish international could be the right fit.

A common theme…

Hull City are enjoying an incredible summer window so far which has seen them add quality, youth and experience to their squad which finished 19th last time out.

Despite that low finish, the Tigers are expecting to be at least inside the top half this season, maybe even with a chance of a play-off finish.

This deal would demonstrate once again Acun Ilicali has great power when it comes to fresh faces joining his side. The Turkish connection is something which has proved prominent throughout the summer so far and that doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.

Whilst the 22-year-old Turkish international has struggled for the Bees, he clearly has talent and if he can hit the ground running in the Championship, he could be a huge force leading the line for the Tigers this season.