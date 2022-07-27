Hull City boss speaks out on 21-year-old’s contract situation amid emerging links to Watford

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says opes that Tigers defender Jacob Greaves will sign a new contract.

Greaves, 21, played in all 46 of Hull City’s 46 Championship fixtures last season.

He became an important player for the Tigers as they secured a respectable 19th place finish upon their return to the second tier, and Greaves has since been linked with a move away from the club.

Middlesbrough were linked with the Englishman last month, with a more recent report from The Athletic claiming that Watford have made an enquiry about the central defender.

But The Athletic’s report said that Watford may yet be priced out of a move for Greaves with Hull City looking for a fee between £5million and £7million for the player.

And speaking out on Greaves’ future, Hull boss Arveladze told BBC Radio Humberside (via BBC Sport):

“I hope it’s going to happen soon and he will stay, and he will sign.

“Because for him it’s very important to concentrate on his football. If he concentrates well, then everything becomes much easier, much quicker, and that’s the way it is.”

Reports earlier in the summer revealed that Greaves has a contract offer on the table.