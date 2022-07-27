‘He could play an integral role’ – All of Preston North End’s summer signings rated out of 10

Preston North End have had a solid transfer window so far, bringing in a number of players to improve upon last season’s shortcomings.

After Ryan Lowe successfully rejuvenated the Lilywhites in the second half of last season, the former Plymouth Argyle boss has already signed a number of top talents to replace the likes of Tom Barkhuizen and Joe Rafferty.

The Lancashire side have successfully bolstered a number of positions and could possibly be a force to be reckoned with once the season commences.

Here we rate Preston North End’s summer signings out of 10…

Ben Woodburn

After his time with Liverpool, the Welsh international will surely be aiming to kick-start his career with the Lilywhites after impressing on loan with Scottish side Hearts.

Woodburn made 30 appearances and scored three goals for the Edinburgh club last season before becoming a free agent on his return to Merseyside.

The 22-year-old still has plenty of time to realise his potential and he could play an integral role in Preston North End’s attack this season.

Rating: 8/10

Robbie Brady

The Irish international featured sporadically for Bournemouth last term, making just six league appearances during the Cherries promotion campaign.

Brady brings a wealth of Premier League and Championship experience with him to Deepdale, possibly acting as a suitable replacement after the departure of Scott Sinclair.

The former Burnley man could be a starting option for the Lilywhites come the start of the season, adding some quality to the Lancashire club’s attacking options.

Rating: 8.5/10

Freddie Woodman

Woodman has the potential to be an exciting signing. The shot-stopper failed to secure a starting role during his time with Newcastle United but impressed during his loan spell with Swansea City.

The 25-year-old kept 34 clean sheets in 97 appearances for the Swans, proving himself to be a reliable Championship goalkeeper.

Woodman could possibly be Preston North End’s starting goalkeeper once the season gets underway and could have the potential to become a cult hero for the club.

Rating: 9/10

David Cornell

The Welshman was a stand-out performer during Peterborough United’s previous campaign, keeping five clean sheets in 30 league outings.

With the acquisition of a young and talented keeper like Woodman, Cornell maybe utilised as more of a back-up option due to the departure of Connor Ripley.

The former Ipswich Town man brings a wealth of experience with him that could potentially help further the development of Woodman.

Rating: 7.5/10

Troy Parrott

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee caught the eye last season for MK Dons, finding the net nine times in 43 appearances during the Buckinghamshire club’s impressive season in League One.

The Irish international may struggle to find his feet at first but could become a solid option for the Lilywhites who now have strength and depth in the final third.

Expect Lowe to ease Parrott into action, but also expect him to get the best out of the Spurs man.

Rating: 8.5/10