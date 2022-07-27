Grant Hall discusses ‘frustrating’ Middlesbrough campaign after sealing Rotherham United switch

Rotherham United have signed Middlesbrough man Grant Hall on a season-long loan, and the defender has revealed why he left the Riverside in an interview with the Millers.

Rotherham United have brought in seven players already this summer as they look to bolster their squad after securing promotion last time out. They have strengthened in all areas of the pitch, with Middlesbrough defender Grant Hall their latest addition.

He brings with him a wealth of experience having spent the majority of his footballing career playing in the Championship with the likes of Birmingham City, Blackpool, QPR and most recently Middlesbrough.

The 30-year-old leaves the Riverside with 28 appearances under his belt, but he was given the green light to leave after failing to play a single minute under new boss Chris Wilder.

Speaking to Rotherham United’s official website following the announcement of the switch, Hall revealed this was a big reason in leaving the Teessiders this month.

“It was a frustrating season last season,” he said.

“I didn’t play much football, so that’s what I’m looking to do, come here and hopefully stake my place in the team and keep it and get some game time.

“For me, I’m hungry to play. It was very frustrating for me last season. For me, it’s about getting as many games as possible and hopefully I can contribute to the team.”

The right time to depart…

Middlesbrough boss Wilder didn’t see a place for Hall in his team last season and the acquisition of Darragh Lenihan this summer has meant Hall has been deemed surplus to requirements altogether. With no playing time guaranteed at the North-East club it looks to be the right time for the defender to leave the Riverside.

Although only having joined on loan, Hall’s deal at his parent club comes to an end next summer and so Rotherham United should look to sign the player for free if the temporary move works out well.

Rotherham United are getting a strong defender who has great leadership skills, and so he will be a solid acquisition for the Millers. He will likely come straight into the first-team fold and should make his debut against Swansea City on Saturday.