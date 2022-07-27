‘Good deal’ – Danny Cowley delivers verdict on Portsmouth man’s summer exit

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has insisted Alex Bass’ move to Sunderland is a ‘good deal’ for both the player and the club.

Sunderland swooped in to snap up Bass from Pompey on Tuesday.

Although Portsmouth fans might have expected him to head for pastures new following the additions of both Josh Oluwayemi and Josh Griffiths, it raised some eyebrows to see him earn a move to the Championship.

Now, Cowley has moved to deliver his verdict on both Bass and his move to the Stadium of Light.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the Portsmouth boss moved to heap praise on the Huntingdon-born 24-year-old, insisting that the club have got a ‘good deal’ in selling Bass to the Black Cats. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He’s a great kid with a fantastic attitude and an excellent work ethic.

“He’s extremely professional.

“It’s a good deal for the club and it’s a good deal for Alex. We wish him nothing but success moving forward in his career.”

Onto pastures new…

Bass long looked as though he had the ability to become Portsmouth’s number one but limited game time saw him link up with Bradford City last season. With Griffiths coming in ahead of the new campaign, it seemed he would have been second fiddle again if he had stayed at Fratton Park too.

The move up to Sunderland will see him embark on another battle for regular minutes though.

Anthony Patterson nailed a place in the starting XI under Alex Neil and at 22, he has the best years of his career ahead of him, just like Bass.

Neither Patterson or Bass have tasted Championship action before so it will be interesting to see if they can make the step up and if the new signing can force his way until Neil’s side at the Stadium of Light.