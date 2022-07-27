Everton in talks to sign Burnley man in £20m deal, player keen to make the switch

Everton are ‘advancing in talks’ to sign Burnley’s Dwight McNeil in a deal worth £20million, reports 90min.

McNeil, 22, looks set to leave Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The wide-man featured in all 38 of the Clarets’ Premier League fixtures last season but recorded just the one goal contribution.

Since, he’s been linked with a number of Premier League teams, with Newcastle United having been mooted as a possible destination for the Englishman.

But an emerging report from 90min claims that Everton are in talks to sign McNeil – the Toffees are said to have made an offer of ‘around £20million including bonuses’, with Burnley ‘happy to accept the fee being paid in instalments’.

90min’s report goes on to write that McNeil is ‘keen to make the move’.

McNeil’s future, and Maxwel Cornet’s future too, has been a talking point for Burnley throughout this summer.

He’s undoubtedly a quality player and one of the best to graduate through the club’s academy, but new manager Vincent Kompany will surely be keen to get his squad settled and in place with the start of the new season just around the corner.

Burnley have brought in a lot of new players this summer and they’ve also seen a lot leave too – McNeil looks like one who’s set to leave and whether he’ll feature in Burnley’s opener v Huddersfield Town on Friday remains to be seen.

His exit will help cover spending costs from this summer and it may also give Kompany even more money to go out spending this summer, or potentially in January.