‘Could be an instant success’ – All of Charlton Athletic’s summer signings rated out of 10

Charlton Athletic have made a strong start to life under the new leadership of Ben Garner, signing a plethora of top talent to bolster their squad.

After the Addicks finished in a mid-table position last season, new boss Garner has brought in a number of proven League One level talent to possibly contend for a play-off spot.

The Addicks have brought in a number of potentially suitable replacements after the departure of key players such as Ben Purrington and Adam Matthews.

Here we rate Charlton Athletic’s summer signings so far out of 10…

Joe Wollacott

The Ghanaian shot-stopper impressed last season for Swindon Town, keeping 10 clean sheets in 37 league outings.

Due to his lack of League One experience, Wollacott may initially be used as a back-up option to Craig MacGillivray but he certainly provides some solid competition for the starting spot at The Valley.

Wollacott is a solid signing that adds extra quality in a position that could be crucial for the Addicks in their upcoming campaign.

Rating: 8/10

Jack Payne

The English playmaker was a catalyst towards Swindon Town’s successes last season, finding the net 13 times in 37 appearances.

The addition of Payne adds a bit of attacking quality that the Addicks lacked during their previous campaign.

The former Lincoln City man already has plenty of League One experience to his name and could be an instant success with Charlton Athletic.

Rating 9/10

Mandela Egbo

After the loss of the experienced Chris Gunter and Matthews, Egbo will be hoping he can nail down a starting spot under Garner.

Egbo managed to make the starting role at Swindon Town his own towards the end of the season after signing on a short-term deal in March. He managed three assists in 11 outings for the Robins and will be keen to make a positive impact on proceedings with the Addicks.

Rating: 8/10

Steven Sessegnon

The Fulham loanee will likely be competing with fellow new signing Egbo for a starting role and will be hoping his previous League One experience can put him ahead of the 24-year-old in the battle for a place in Garner’s XI.

Sessegnon adds more depth at right-back but is also able to play in a more attacking role to support the Addicks in the final third.

Rating: 8/10

Conor McGrandles

The Scotsman was a stand-out player for Lincoln City last term, scoring twice in 39 league outings for the Imps as they successfully avoided relegation.

McGrandles adds more quality in midfield and could become a starting option as soon as the season gets underway. There will be a battle to start in central midfield, but McGrandles will surely fancy his chances given his previous success at Sincil Bank.

Rating: 8.5/10

Eoghan O’Connell

O’Connell arrives from Rochdale to add depth to a position that lacked in quality at times last season.

The Irishman made 45 appearances for the Dale last term and proved himself to be an authoritative figure under tough conditions. Formerly of Bury and Celtic, O’Connell has all the attributes to become a firm favourite at The Valley if he can cement his place in Garner’s starting XI.

Rating: 8/10