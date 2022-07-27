Clinton Morrison assesses Burnley, Norwich City and Watford’s promotion hopes ahead of the new season

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has assessed Burnley, Norwich City and Watford’s promotion credentials in the Championship ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Burnley, Norwich City and Watford were all relegated from the Premier League last season.

All three teams suffered terrible seasons in the top flight, with Norwich and Watford in particular being no strangers to Premier League relegation.

And speaking in a recent interview with OLBG, Sky Sports pundit and former Premier League striker Morrison has had his say on how each side will fair in the Championship next season.

“I think there will definitely be other teams that challenge those relegated clubs,” he said.

“I can see Norwich bouncing back with Dean Smith in charge and Burnley could potentially.”

Burnley have been the busiest and highest-spending side in the Championship this summer. New manager Vincent Kompany has overseen an overhaul of his playing squad, signing players like Scott Twine and Luke McNally.

“I think Vincent Kompany has brought in some good players, he may have lost some big experience with Ben Mee and James Tarkowski,” Morrison said.

“But he’s brought in some good young players, they might take a little bit of time to gel, but I do think they’ll be there or thereabouts.”

Watford have also appointed a new manager in Rob Edwards. He guided Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two last season and makes the big step up to the Championship, and with a big club in Watford.

“I’m not sure about Watford right now, Rob Edwards is a good manager, but they’ve lost a lot of key players,” Morrison said.

“It depends on what kind of business they do; they still have a lot of Championship experience so we’ll see what happens with them.”

A strong-looking Championship roster…

There’s a number of teams who will be challenging for promotion next season – perhaps more so than in recent seasons.

It’s difficult to single out a team to win the Championship title but, as it stand, many will probably say Burnley after the impressive summer they’ve had.

Norwich City and Watford could yet struggle, perhaps Norwich more so after a quiet summer in the transfer window, but they can never be written off in the Championship.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how the season pans out, and to see how each of the relegated teams perform in the second tier.