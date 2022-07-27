Bradford City lose long-serving coach to Manchester United

Bradford City’s head of academy coaching and player development Martin Drury will take up a role with Premier League giants Manchester United next month, it has been confirmed.

Drury has been with Bradford City for seven years now, serving in roles in the club’s youth academy as well as in the first-team.

The former Bradford Park Avenue boss served under the likes of Gary Bowyer, David Hopkin, Stuart McCall and Mark Trueman before leading the Bantams’ U19 to EFL Youth Alliance League glory last season.

Now, after a lengthy stay at Valley Parade, Drury is heading onto pastures new.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the coach will be leaving Bradford City in order to take up a role with Premier League side Manchester United, starting next month.

He will occupy a lead coach role in their esteemed academy as the Red Devils look to develop the next generation of young talents at Old Trafford.

Drury penned a lengthy message to thank everyone at Valley Parade for making his time with the club an enjoyable one, admitting it was a difficult decision to move on from Bradford City. The club also placed their thanks on record as Drury heads to the top-flight.

What now?

With Drury heading to Manchester, Bradford City will now be tasked with finding someone to take charge of the U19s.

Academies often look to make in-house appointments, finding someone already on board to take up vacant posts in the ranks. It remains to be seen if the Bantams do this or bring in a new coach to take the reigns of the youngsters and the coaching in the youth setup.

As for Drury, he will be hoping the expertise he has gathered at Valley Parade stands him in good stead for a successful stint with Manchester United.