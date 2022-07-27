‘Both teams will be right up for this one’ – Huddersfield Town v Burnley prediction: The72

Huddersfield Town and Burnley get the 2022/23 Championship season underway when the pair meet in Yorkshire on Friday night.

Burnley make the trip across to Huddersfield on Friday to get their seasons underway.

Last season’s play-off finalists Huddersfield Town have endured a difficult summer, losing manager Carlos Corberan as well as key players Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien.

Burnley meanwhile are back in the Championship after a six-year stay in the Premier League. They’re under new management in Vincent Kompany and have a new-look squad ahead of the new season.

It promises to be an exciting game

Luke Phelps

“This is a really exciting game to get the new season underway, with both Burnley and Huddersfield Town entering the new season under new circumstances.

“Huddersfield have had a tough summer and how they’ll fare without the likes of O’Brien remains to be seen. Burnley on the other hand have had a really positive summer, but aside from all the new signings, there’s question marks over how quickly Kompany can adapt to the Championship, and how long it’ll take for his new side to gel properly.

“Either way, both teams will be right up for this one and expect a packed out John Smith’s Stadium for the first game for the 2022/23 Championship season.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Burnley

James Ray

“Few clubs have had a more difficult summer than Huddersfield Town. The shock of losing Corberan combined with the departures of both O’Brien and Toffolo won’t exactly fill many with encouragement heading into the new season.

“The Terriers have shown they have the fighting spirit within them to spring a surprise plenty of times before though.

“However, I think they’ll start this season with a defeat. Burnley’s recruitment has been really impressive and while there’s a chance Kompany may take time to become savvy to the Championship, they should have the quality to take all three points on the opening day.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-3 Burnley