Birmingham City signing could miss opener v Luton Town after sustaining injury

Birmingham City’s Dion Sanderson may miss the opening day of the season against Luton Town through an injury sustained in pre-season, as per BirminghamLive.

Sanderson, 22, spent last season on loan at both QPR and Birmingham City.

The young defender had two loan spells beginning with the Blues before being recalled to the Premier League with Wolves and being sent out again not long after.

The pacey central defender is a talented prospect who has the potential to make it at the top of the game. His loan spells in the Championship last season and for Sunderland the year before saw him become fan favourites across a number of clubs.

However, after resigning the defender on loan this summer, it has been revealed Sanderson is touch and go for Saturday’s season opener. Birmingham City boss John Eustace told Birmingham Live:

“Dion is doing well with the medical team, we will see how he is at the end of the week.

“Gaz [Gary Gardner] is probably another week away, touch wood – and Harlee [Dean] is the same, about a week away, so hopefully in the next couple of weeks we will have everyone back.”

Sanderson limped off in last Saturday’s friendly against Spanish side Real Vallecano and it now appears a waiting game to see if his ankle will recover in time.

A big miss…

Not only is Sanderson well versed in the second-tier, but he also knows the Blues inside and out. His experience of Championship football at the higher end of the division should mean he returns to the West Midlands more well-rounded than ever.

He has a passion for the club and that is clear to see. Having someone like this at the heart of your defence will always boost your chances of winning the game at hand. However, whilst Sanderson is a valuable part of Birmingham City’s squad, it’s important not to rush and risk him which could lead to a prolonged period sidelined.

The Blues have good cover in this area of the field and Saturday’s game could be a chance for players who maybe wouldn’t usually get a chance to prove they should stay in the starting XI.