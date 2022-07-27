Are Millwall the right side to develop on loan Leeds United gems Cresswell and Shackleton?

There is no love lost between the fans of Millwall and Leeds United. None at all.

Their rivalry on the terraces has a storied history and both sets of supporters have been in the news for their indiscretions.

Those indiscretions are no longer an issue with the two clubs being in different divisions.

However, one thing that links the Lions and the Whites is that Millwall have taken Leeds United’s exciting duo Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton on loan for the coming season.

Cresswell and Shackleton – two new cubs at The Den

Of the two Leeds United youngsters, central defender Cresswell was the first to sign for Millwall. He joined the London club at the start of July.

Shackleton followed his Whites teammate, heading south a week ago to sign his loan deal.

19-year-old Cresswell has been at Elland Road since 2013 and this is his first move away. His rise through the ranks has seen him five Premier League appearances for the Whites.

Millwall winning the race to land him is a definite coup for the Lions. Cresswell will be a definite plus in their Championship line-up next season. Shackleton’s arrival is a season loan but reports elsewhere indicate that Millwall have an option to purchase at the end of the campaign.

22-year-old Shackleton has been in and around the first-team squad at Elland Road for the last three seasons or so.

Thoughts?

Leeds United would have done their homework when choosing Millwall as the loan destination for Cresswell and Shackleton.

In some ways, it is a win-win situation for the Lions. Whichever way you choose to look at this situation, there are no negatives for Millwall in this dual deal.

The Londoners will be able to offer first-team football to both players in a highly competitive league. That will develop their potential and sharpen their game.

Playing in front of a very vocal and demanding set of fans will also be an experience for both youngsters. It will be a learning experience for both players and one that can only do them good.

Millwall’s no-nonsense, uncompromising brand of football will also benefit the Leeds United duo. Their game will develop further the more that they are exposed to this style of play.

When all things are considered, Millwall is an excellent club for Cresswell and Shackleton to begin to be polished up as the gems that they are.

Of course, by doing so the Lions are likely to polish Shackleton so much that he’ll be signed permanently by them.

However, they’ll send the highly-rated Cresswell back to Elland Road a much better player than when he arrived in SE16.