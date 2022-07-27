‘An impressive coup’ – All of Sunderland’s summer signings rated out of 10

Sunderland have enjoyed an impressive window so far as they prepare for their first season back in the Championship.

Following their promotion, it was inevitable Sunderland would need reinforcements and that’s exactly what they’ve brought in this summer, seeking players with a point to prove which sticks to their transfer regime under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Head coach Alex Neil has an abundance of experience in the second-tier and he will know exactly what it takes to succeed and here we rate the new arrivals this summer out of 10…

Daniel Ballard

Ballard spent last season on loan with Millwall where he earned the reputation of being one of the best up-and-coming defenders in the league and in pre-season so far he has looked like an absolute rock.

This is an impressive coup for Neil’s squad and certainly an exciting player to keep an eye on this season.

Rating: 9/10

Jack Clarke

Clarke spent last season on loan with Sunderland, earning 20 League One appearances, contributing to one goal and four assists throughout.

Clarke can play across the front line but is more natural on the wing and with second-tier experience with Leeds United, Stoke City and QPR already, he knows the Championship style.

He is a solid player and if he can tidy up a couple of loose aspects to his game, he could be a great Sunderland player for years to come.

Rating: 8.5/10

Patrick Roberts

The former Manchester City prospect is a highly-talented winger who will likely benefit from being settled at a club now.

Roberts has the capabilities to succeed at this level and if he can hit the ground running he could be a star for Sunderland this season following his impressive League One stint last year.

Rating: 8/10

Aji Alese

Joining from West Ham United’s academy, Alese brings more youth and depth to the Wearsiders’ defence.

Impressing last year in the Premier League 2, if Alese can translate those performances into the Championship he could be yet another brilliant signing and one who could develop for many years yet.

Rating: 8/10

Leon Dajaku

The German winger contributed to eight goals across 22 League One appearances which isn’t bad at all, but whether he can make the step to the second-tier is another question.

Sunderland have a fair bit of depth in this area and Dajaku could make an impact throughout next year. His attributes could make him a useful sub player in the dying embers of a game.

Rating: 7/10