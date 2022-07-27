‘An impressive capture’ – All of Coventry City’s summer signings rated out of 10

Coventry City have had a relatively quiet transfer window so far, bringing in a handful of names to bolster their ranks.

The Sky Blues already have a strong squad with players such as Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres looking set for another season with the West Midlands club.

After finishing in a mid-table position last time out, Coventry City have bolstered a few areas that lacked in depth to possibly improve upon last season’s shortcomings.

Here we rate their summer signings so far out of 10…

Kasey Palmer

Palmer struggled for game-time last season, making just six league appearances and scoring once for a Bristol City side that lacked creativity at times.

After O’Hare stood out as a talisman during the Sky Blues’ previous campaign, the Jamaican international may struggle for regular game-time and could act as more of a back-up option.

Palmer is still a decent signing that adds depth to a Coventry City side who will surely be aiming to improve upon last season’s performances.

Rating: 7/10

Jonathan Panzo

The youngster has joined on loan from Nottingham Forest and looks to possibly be an exciting signing, impressing with previous loan spells with clubs such as Cercle Brugge and Dijon.

The centre-back made just one league appearance last season for Forest but could play more of a regular role next season to possibly break into the first-team at his parent club or secure a permanent move next summer.

Panzo will also surely benefit from playing alongside experienced players such as Kyle McFadzean and Dominic Hyam.

Rating: 7.5/10

Callum Doyle

The Manchester City prospect was a stand-out performer for Sunderland during their promotion campaign, finding the net once in 36 appearances for the Black Cats.

The 18-year-old may not instantly become a first-team regular but could possibly gain regular game-time as the season goes on.

The Englishman also adds versatility to the Sky Blues squad, being able to fill in at the left-back role as well as centre-back – an impressive capture nevertheless.

Rating: 8/10

Coventry City’s 2022/23 Championship campaign gets underway v Sunderland on Sunday, and the game is available to watch live on Sky Sports.