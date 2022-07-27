‘An exciting one’ – All of Blackpool’s summer signings rated out of 10

Blackpool are under new management as they prepare for a new Championship season, kick-starting a new era at the club.

Following Neil Critchley’s departure to join Aston Villa’s backroom team, Michael Appleton is now the man tasked with providing progress at Bloomfield Road.

The former Lincoln City boss has a point to prove in the second-tier after a disappointing end to his time with the Imps. Blackpool’s summer business will be crucial as they look to build on a 16th place finish last time out. The Seasiders have added some talent to their squad, but some may argue there’s still work to do if Blackpool want to improve on last season.

Here we will rate all of Blackpool’s summer arrivals so far out of 10…

Rhys Williams

The Liverpool defender has racked up some important game time in recent years for both the Reds in the Premier League and a few brief appearances for Swansea City in the Championship.

The youngster has a point to make to Liverpool’s coaches as he hopes to one day find himself consistently in their first-team. Williams’ experience should mean he can hit the ground running and make an impact from the start of the new season.

Blackpool could be a great place to do that and the Seasiders have added a solid Championship defender to their ranks.

Rating: 8/10

Dominic Thompson

Joining from Brentford, Thompson spent last season on loan in League One.

The left-sided player is versatile enough to play a number of roles down that side from defence to attack. He’s had inconsistent game time with Brentford in the second-tier, but this move to the coast should allow him consistent minutes and progress his development.

At 22-year-old, Thompson has a lot of room to grow, and this addition is certainly an exciting one.

Rating: 9/10

Lewis Fiorini

Joining on loan from the Premier League champions, the midfielder contributed to ten league goals in the third-tier for the Imps last season.

Fiorini, 20, is a hugely talented prospect who, if coached well, could prove to be an impressive force in midfield next season. Fiorini will be familiar with Appleton from last season and this should allow him to settle in with ease and build momentum early on. These two know each other well and this can only help Fiorini’s chances of succeeding for the Seasiders next year.

Rating: 9/10