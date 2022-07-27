‘A hugely important addition’ – All of Middlesbrough’s summer signings rated out of 10

Middlesbrough’s first full season under Chris Wilder underway this weekend, with a home game v West Brom on the cards.

Middlesbrough narrowly missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the campaign and so they have quickly looked to improve their squad in the hopes of breaking into the top-six.

As well as the first full season under Wilder, the past few months have also seen the manager oversee his first summer transfer window at the Riverside. Boro have signed four new players already, and here we rate each of their four summer signings out of 10…

Liam Roberts 7/10

Having won the Player of the Season at Northampton Town last season, Roberts joins Middlesbrough with a big reputation. He signed on a free and so his acquisition is a shrewd bit of business from the Teessiders. However, the only reason his rating isn’t higher is that he is likely going to play second fiddle to number one choice Zack Steffen.

Ryan Giles 9/10

The 22-year-old impressed in previous loan spells and has been one of Boro’s best players in pre-season. Right wing-back Isaiah Jones was the only real outlet last season and so Giles comes in to share the load and offers a different option down the left. Giles will be a huge player for Wilder’s side this coming campaign and will attempt to create chances from wide at every opportunity.

Darragh Lenihan 8/10

With experienced leaders Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier having left the club this summer, Middlesbrough were desperate to address their lack of leaders and bolster their defensive options. Lenihan arrived on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers having captained the side for the majority of last season. He will slot straight into the starting eleven and solidifies the Boro back-line.

Zack Steffen 9/10

One of the most unexpected transfers of the summer sees Premier League winner Steffen join the North-East club on a season-long loan. The United States international has played over 20 times in the Manchester City first-team and so brings with him a wealth of experience. The goalkeeper position was one that seriously needed to be addressed given the mistakes of previous number one Joe Lumley and so Steffen is a hugely important addition and a huge coup.