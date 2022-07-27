32-year-old to train with Premier League club after Cardiff City departure

Cardiff City’s former goalkeeper Alex Smithies is set to train with Premier League side Bournemouth, the Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has said.

Cardiff City confirmed earlier this summer that Smithies would be leaving the club upon the expiry of his deal.

The departure brought an end to his four-year stay at South Wales, moving on to pastures new after joining from QPR back in July 2018. In his time with the Bluebirds, the 32-year-old managed 24 clean sheets in 100 outings, conceding 129 goals.

Now, ahead of the new season, it has emerged the ‘keeper is set to train with Bournemouth.

The Cherries are seemingly in the market for another senior option in between the sticks and the Daily Telegraph reporter McGrath has said that Smithies is poised to link up with the Premier League new boys to train with Scott Parker and co.

Alex Smithies set to train with Bournemouth following his departure at #CardiffCity as a free agent. Jonas Lossl has been training with #AFCB squad but uncertainty over whether he stays for the Premier League season — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 27, 2022

It remains to be seen if it ends up leading to a deal at Dean Court, but it would certainly be an impressive move for the shot-stopper.

The future after Smithies…

Following the departure of Smithies, Cardiff City have brought in two new shot-stoppers.

Ryan Allsop and Jak Alnwick have both arrived in South Wales, joining Dillon Phillips as Steve Morison’s options in goal before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign.

It is unknown just who will be Morison’s number one for the new season. Phillips has the most Championship appearances to his name, though his 78 is only eight more than Allsop, who has played 146 times in League One.

Alnwick has found the vast majority of his game time in the third-tier too, though he also has 58 Scottish Premiership outings under his belt.