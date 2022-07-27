23-year-old earns move to League Two club after Burnley release

Salford City have completed the signing of defender Richard Nartey, who was let go by Burnley at the end of last season.

Burnley confirmed they would be letting go of the 23-year-old earlier this summer, freeing him to hunt for a new club as a free agent.

He departed Turf Moor after playing 28 times for their U23s team, making no senior appearances. He did pick up some first-team experience out on loan with Mansfield Town over the first half of last season though, playing only three times.

Now, it has been confirmed he has returned to League Two with Salford City.

As announced on the Ammies’ official website, Nartey has penned a one-year deal at the Peninsula Stadium after impressing on trial.

London-born Nartey comes in as a much-needed addition at the heart of defence after the confirmation of Jordan Turnbull’s move to Tranmere Rovers. He joins Ryan Leak and Ashley Eastham as the only natural senior options at centre-back.

Time to kick on…

After time in the youth academies of both Chelsea and Burnley, Nartey will be hoping he can kick his senior career into action with Salford City. At 23, it’s the right time for him to start playing regular first-team football, so his Burnley departure could prove a blessing.

It will be hoped the strong performances shown while on trial with the club can carry over into the new campaign and help him nail down a starting spot in Neil Wood’s side.

Nartey’s comfort on the ball will see him fit into Wood’s philosophy well but it will be up to him to prove he is up to the new challenge.