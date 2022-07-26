‘Well and truly earned his move’ – All of Stockport County’s summer signings rated out of 10

Stockport County splashed the cash in their successful bid to return to League Two and their business has been eye-catching but shrewd in the transfer window. An up-front transfer fee has only been paid for one player, with five coming in on free transfers and one on loan.

It will be hoped the new signings can help Dave Challinor’s side enjoy a successful return to the EFL.

Here we rate all of Stockport County’s summer signings to date as the start of the new season nears…

Joe Lewis

Welshman Lewis is the only player the Hatters have paid a fee for as of yet and although he has only played twice in pre-season, he looks to be a really smart signing.

He was a firm favourite with Torquay United and has looked a player destined for a move up the divisions, making for a really impressive coup for Stockport County.

Rating: 9/10

Callum Camps

During his time with Rochdale, Camps was a real standout. If they can have the Northern Irishman performing at his peak week in, week out, he’ll be difficult to leave out of the side.

A signing of his calibre is one of several statements of intent to the rest of the division.

Rating: 9/10

Kyle Wootton

Wootton is another player with plenty of Football League pedigree and after managing 52 goals in 125 games for Notts County, an EFL return is much deserved.

His physicality could be a real handful for League Two defenders but he will have to be prolific to maintain a place in Challinor’s XI.

Rating: 9/10

Akil Wright

Derby-born Wright has the potential to become a real fan favourite at Edgeley Park.

The physical, box-to-box midfielder is getting a deserved shot in the EFL with Stockport County and his addition only further strengthens the League Two side’s already impressive midfield ranks.

Rating: 8/10

Fraser Horsfall

Horsfall was a huge player for Northampton Town last season and given the rival interest in his services, it’s a huge statement for Stockport County to bring him in this summer.

His aerial presence and leadership will be of great value to Challinor and co and at 25, he comes into the squad at a great age.

Rating: 9/10

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans

Another addition from Torquay United, Lemonheigh-Evans has flourished in non-league football in recent years.

He never really got a fair crack of the whip during his time on the books with Bristol City but the versatile attacking midfielder has well and truly earned his move back into the Football League with County.

Rating: 9/10

Vitezslav Jaros

It will be an interesting battle between Liverpool starlet Jaros and current number one Ben Hinchliffe for the starting spot.

Another goalkeeper was needed and the Czech youngster fills that gap but it remains to be seen if he can flourish in the EFL after previous loan stints with Notts County and St. Pat’s.

Rating: 7/10