Surprise update emerges on Watford star’s situation amid Everton, West Ham discussions

Watford are yet to receive any concrete offers for forward Emmanuel Dennis, a report from the Express has said.

Watford‘s transfer window has been relatively quiet despite the arrival of a new manager in the form of Rob Edwards and their relegation from the Premier League.

Players have moved on, but one who many would have thought wouldn’t have trouble landing a move to a higher level is Dennis.

There has been speculation aplenty regarding the Nigerian forward but now, in what will be a surprise to many, the Express has revealed that no one has made a concrete offer for the £20m-rated 24-year-old at this stage in the summer transfer window.

Everton, West Ham, Southampton and Nottingham Forest have all held discussions with the attacker’s agent and enquiries have been made, but no clubs have actually firmed up their interest with a concrete bid.

It is added that while Watford are keen to raise funds by selling both Dennis and Ismaila Sarr, they could both end up staying.

What now for Dennis?

Few would have seen the forward playing in the Championship after he managed 10 goals and six assists in a dismal season for Watford last time around. However, a stay at Vicarage Road isn’t out of the realms of possibility it seems.

Discussions have taken place though, so it could just be that the interested parties are biding their time for now before swooping.

If he was to stay with Edwards’ side, Dennis could cause some serious damage in the Championship. Keeping a player of his quality would be a huge yet surprising boost, but it remains to be seen how his situation pans out with over a month still left in the window.