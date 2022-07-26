Sunderland making surprise move for Portsmouth man, says Nixon

Sunderland are making a ‘late move’ for Portsmouth goalkeeper Alex Bass, reports Alan Nixon.

Sunderland are set to bolster their goalkeeping ranks with the capture of Portsmouth man Bass, 24, Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account.

Bass is a graduate of the Pompey youth academy and spent last season on loan with Bradford City in League Two, where he racked up 21 league appearances.

And now he could join the likes of Dan Ballard, Jack Clarke, Leon Dajaku and Aji Alese as Sunderland’s summer signings ahead of their return to the Championship.

Sunderland’s goalkeeper situation…

Anthony Patterson claimed the no.1 spot at Sunderland last season. The 22-year-old became a huge fan favourite for his commanding performances and looks set to go into the 2022/23 season as the Black Cats’ no.1

But after Patterson, manager Alex Neil doesn’t really have a goalkeeper with any kind of experience.

John Ruddy was targeted earlier in the summer but he’s since joined Birmingham City. Now Bass is a target and he could arrive as no.2 to Patterson going into the new campaign, and he’ll provide solid cover too.

He’s made the odd appearances for Portsmouth in League One but Bass has largely seen game-time limited at Fratton Park.

Nixon writes that Bass has been cleared to leave Fratton Park and a move to Sunderland is certainly a step up, though whether he’ll want to come to the Stadium of Light to play back-up remains to be seen.

Sunderland’s 2022/23 campaign gets underway v Coventry City this weekend.