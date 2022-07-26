Sunderland enter race to sign PL attacker linked with Huddersfield Town and Millwall

Sunderland join several other Championship sides in the race to sign the Premier League forward. Simms has been attracting attention from Huddersfield Town and Millwall and had been on Middlesbrough’s radar earlier in the month too.

The striker has impressed in the Everton youth teams, scoring 41 in 44 games for the U18s, and 17 in 39 for the U21s. But his most recent loan spell in the Scottish Premier League with Hearts is what has got EFL sides competing for his signature this summer. He scored seven goals and registered one assist in 15 games and is highly regarded at Goodison Park.

Sunderland are looking to bolster their attacking ranks this window after securing promotion via the play-offs last season. They have signed nine players so far this summer and are wanting to bring in a new striker to compete with last season’s top scorer Ross Stewart.

Would be a welcome addition for the Black Cats…

Alex Neil’s side are desperate for a striker and Ellis would be a good fit for Sunderland if they could get a deal over the line. They do face tough competition from other sides who are likely to be competing at the other end of the table in the Championship and this could be a factor in the 21-year-old’s decision.

However, with the promise of game-time the Black Cats could stand a good chance of securing a deal for Simms. He would only have Stewart ahead of him in the pecking order and so would likely get a good amount of minutes, which would suit the player, as well as both Sunderland and his parent club Everton.

Simms is a powerful forward with pace and a good eye for goal. If Neil could get a move wrapped up, he would offer something slightly different to what is already at their disposal at the Stadium of Light and would be a welcome addition.