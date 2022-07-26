Stoke City man set to make permanent League One move

Stoke City centre-back Will Forrester is poised to make a permanent move to Port Vale, Stoke on Trent Live has reported.

Stoke City youngster Forrester has been with the Potters his entire career to date, with the only time away from the club coming on loan with Mansfield Town in the first half of last season.

The 21-year-old has found much of his game time for the club’s U23s, though he has also featured four times for the first-team.

Now though, ahead of the new season, it seems as though the promising defender is set to make a full-time move away from the Championship club.

Stoke on Trent Live has reported that Forrester is set to make the short journey to League One new boys Port Vale.

Interestingly, it marks the first time since 1978 that Stoke City have sold one of their players to the Valiants as the youngster heads for pastures new after spending his youth career developing at the Bet365 Stadium.

The right time for a new start?

Given the new defensive additions at Stoke City, it seems that now is a good time for a prospect like Forrester to head elsewhere.

He is now in the final year of his contract with the Championship club and first-team game time would have been limited, so moving out permanently this summer gives him the chance to start afresh and make a name for himself in the EFL.

The move sees him join a Port Vale side that will be hoping to kick on after last season’s promotion and nail down their place in League One again after their stay in League Two.