Sheffield Wednesday handed transfer disappointment as Championship club swoops for ‘excellent’ target

Sheffield Wednesday have seen one of their transfer targets make a move to the Championship, manager Darren Moore has admitted.
Sheffield Wednesday fans can be thoroughly impressed with the club’s transfer business to date.
While the majority of key players have stayed on board, a whole host of strong new signings have been made. The Owls look to be standing in good stead ahead of the new season, with promotion back to the Championship surely the goal for Moore and co.
However, the Wednesday boss has now revealed they have been dealt a disappointing blow at the hands of a second-tier side.
Speaking with The Star, Moore admitted that Sheffield Wednesday have missed out an ‘excellent’ transfer target.
He stated that ‘one of the bid Championship clubs’ have swooped in to secure a deal for the unnamed player when they had a deal ‘nearly’ done. Here’s what he had to say:
“We just missed out on an excellent player and I’m really sad we didn’t get him
“It’s not to say the players that we’ve got won’t excite the Wednesday fans but this one here would’ve been a real icing on the cake.
“Getting down the road, I thought we had it done and then one of the big Championship clubs came knocking and sometimes you can’t knock the player for that really. It was literally done, nearly.
“For us to miss out on that one, he was a good talent but that’s the way it is.”
Moore went on to state that the pendulum swings both ways though, adding that they have already beaten some second-tier clubs to signings themselves.
Still looking for more…
Despite the busy transfer window to date, Sheffield Wednesday are seemingly still in the market for more new signings. That can only be a good thing as they gear up for a promotion push and look to avoid more promotion heartbreak.
While there isn’t really a specific position that the Owls are in dire need of reinforcement, some pace going forward wouldn’t go amiss.
If Moore can add that to his ranks before the window slams shut, Wednesday could be a frightening prospect for their League One rivals.