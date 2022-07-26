Sheffield Wednesday handed transfer disappointment as Championship club swoops for ‘excellent’ target

Sheffield Wednesday have seen one of their transfer targets make a move to the Championship, manager Darren Moore has admitted.

Sheffield Wednesday fans can be thoroughly impressed with the club’s transfer business to date.

While the majority of key players have stayed on board, a whole host of strong new signings have been made. The Owls look to be standing in good stead ahead of the new season, with promotion back to the Championship surely the goal for Moore and co.

However, the Wednesday boss has now revealed they have been dealt a disappointing blow at the hands of a second-tier side.

Speaking with The Star, Moore admitted that Sheffield Wednesday have missed out an ‘excellent’ transfer target.

He stated that ‘one of the bid Championship clubs’ have swooped in to secure a deal for the unnamed player when they had a deal ‘nearly’ done. Here’s what he had to say: