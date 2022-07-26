Rival interest emerges in Blackburn Rovers target – bid to be made this week, report claims

Barnsley man Callum Styles has emerged as a transfer target for Turkish side Besiktas, who are now managed by ex-Tykes boss Valerien Ismael.

Blackburn Rovers swooped in for Callum Brittain last week and shortly after, reports claimed the Championship club were also tracking Styles as a possible transfer target.

Rovers saw a bid for the Hungarian international turned down in January, but it seems their interest has been maintained.

Now though, it seems Styles is drawing interest from abroad too.

According to a report from fotoMac, Turkish giants Besiktas are also keen on the Barnsley man as they look to bolster their ranks.

It is claimed that the Black Eagles will make an offer for the former Bury ace this week, citing that they plan on offering €2.5m for Styles as Ismael looks to reunite with one of his former stars from his time at Oakwell.

Time for Blackburn Rovers to firm up their interest?

If reports from Turkey are to be believed, Blackburn Rovers may have to look at making their move for Styles if they want to bring him to Ewood Park.

His addition would certainly be a welcome one given that Jon Dahl Tomasson is light on options in the middle of the park. His versatility would mean he is an option on the left-hand side too and he has already proven he can flourish in the Championship.

Interestingly, although Styles has moved back into the middle over the past year or so for both club and country, it seems Besiktas would want him to play on the left. It is said he is being lined up as a replacement for left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, who has moved to Rangers.