Plymouth Argyle ace still sidelined ahead of season opener v Barnsley

Plymouth Argyle’s Conor Grant is set to miss the start of the new season after undergoing groin surgery last season, as per PlymouthLive.

Grant, 27, featured 38 times for the Pilgrims last season in League One.

The versatile player can play across the midfield and at wing-back which he did ever so well last season. Grant scored seven and assisted six league goals throughout the 2021/22 season. His performances impressed supporters and helped guide Steven Schumacher’s side to a 7th place finish, narrowly missing out on the top-six.

The 27-year-old underwent minor groin surgery to deal with an ongoing problem he was suffering and whilst his groin is now fine, he needs to build his fitness back up before he features again.

Speaking to Plymouth Live on Grant’s condition, Schumacher said:

“It’s fitness work that he needs now. His groin is absolutely fine, it’s just getting the rest of his body being able to sustain the load.

“He’s just not quite ready. By the end of this week he will hopefully be back involved with the balls and dipping in and out of the main training, but the weekend (the Barnsley game) will be too soon for him.”

Small progress…

Grant was a large part of Plymouth Argyle’s success last season under both Ryan Lowe and Schumacher. Grant’s fitness this year could prove crucial to Plymouth Argyle’s chances of mounting yet another play-off push.

The former Everton prospect will be hoping to earn his way back into the starting XI as soon as possible, so he can carry on his momentum from last time out.

Schumacher will be hoping his side can go one step further than last season and push inside the top-six of the third tier. However, the League One competition is getting stronger by the year and this year will pose new challenges for Schumacher and his squad.

Plymouth are certainly capable of another strong showing, but they will heavily rely on the likes of Grant at times throughout this year.

Plymouth Argyle begin their season with a game against newly-relegated Barnsley this Saturday in what will be a tough opening test.